Dwight Leon Smith – September 10, 1957 – September 21, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Dwight Leon Smith (65), a long-time resident of Lamar, Colorado, was called to heaven on September 21, 2022, at 9:21 am. Dwight was born in Lamar on September 10, 1957, to LeRoy S. Smith and Leah Marie (Reifschneider) Smith. The third of five children, Dwight grew up in Lamar and graduated from Lamar High School (1975). Dwight, while only 17, obtained his parents’ permission and enlisted in the Air Force—he worked as a carpenter and spent time in Guam. Dwight said to his dad when describing Guam, “I’m high centered on an island.” Dwight lived in many places over the years, including Denver, Seattle, Spokane and Loveland. In 2020, he moved to Peoria, Arizona, to be closer to his children and grandchildren. That is where he passed—with family at his side.
When it comes to health conditions, Dwight was dealt a hell of a hand that included a triple bypass at 39, managing diabetes for 25+ years, kidney failure, heart disease, vision problems and hearing loss. Despite all these challenges, Dwight maintained his sense of humor and easy-going personality. Dwight underwent cochlear implant surgery and regained hearing in his right ear. With his new “bionic ear” (as he called it), Dwight was better able to get to know his grandchildren and listen to their voices, which he loved. Dwight enjoyed music and listened to many bands including ELO, Little Feet, The Traveling Wilburys, Dwight Yoakam, and Bob Dylan. He attended a Bob Dylan concert in 2021, and although one of his favorites, Dwight said “Bob wasn’t as good as I remembered!” In 2021, Dwight married Cynthia Parrish and they adopted a shelter dog they named Leon. Dwight liked sitting on his patio while Leon chased rabbits and birds in the yard. Dwight rediscovered enjoyment in watching and listening to TV and could always be found watching Ancient Aliens, sporting events or a western.
A self-proclaimed “cowboy,” he swore by a pair of Wranglers and gave his oldest grandson a bb gun for his 12th birthday. Friends and family could count on Dwight to make you laugh, give sound advice, or use a random word or phrase you hadn’t heard in years. He was always willing to help and was a loyal friend. Dwight was skilled in the art of auto body restoration/painting; he had a successful career as an autobody technician. Dwight was happiest spending time with his grandchildren and being the best “pappy” he could be, including cheering them on at sporting events, playing in the swimming pool, and attending birthday parties and family gatherings.
Dwight is preceded in death by his parents LeRoy & Leah Smith. Dwight is survived by his wife, Cynthia Parrish and their dog Leon; children L.D. Mims, Zsaber Gere (Eric), Tomico Mims; siblings Shirley Smith, his “favorite brother” Carl Smith and sister-in-law Carol Smith, his handsome brother Andrew Smith and “quineester” Lisa Smith; nieces Mary Rachelle Smith, Korynne Michelle Smith, nephew Kristof Smith; and beloved grandchildren Brayden Mims, Quixten Gere, Zaidee Gere, and Everly Mims.
As our favorite cowboy liked to say at the top of his lungs, ADIOS! He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. A memorial for Dwight will be held in Lamar in the spring of 2023.
