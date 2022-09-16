DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT – NWS Pueblo
Russ Baldwin | Sep 16, 2022 | Comments 0
Improvements in Drought Conditions continue across South Central and Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS:
The North American Monsoon remained active across south central and southeast Colorado throughout the month of August, bringing periods of abundant moisture and bouts of heavy rainfall across the region. With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor issued Thursday, September 15th 2022, continues to expand drought free conditions across the area. Drought free areas now include southern Otero County into central Bent County. Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are now indicated across most of Baca County, the rest of Powers County, Kiowa County, extreme northern and extreme southeastern Bent County, northeastern Otero County and most of Crowley County. Moderate Drought (D1) conditions are now confined across extreme southern Baca County and extreme northeastern Prowers County.
AGRICULTURAL:
A warm and dry start to September has started to dry out fuels and soils across south central and southeast Colorado, with the latest CPC soil moisture product indicating some drying across the southeast plains. However, longer term (1, 2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) data still indicates at or above normal soil moisture conditions across south central and southeast Colorado.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated the statewide mountain precipitation for the month of August was 139 percent of median, as compared to 88 percent of median at this time last year. This brings statewide total water-year-to-date precipitation up to 102 percent of median, as compared to 87 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, August precipitation came in at 161 percent of median, as compared to the 62 percent of median precipitation at this time last year. This brings total water-year-to-date precipitation across the Arkansas basin up to 108 percent of median, as compared to 98 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, August precipitation came in at 122 percent of median, as compared to the 67 percent of median precipitation at this time last year. This brings total water-year-to-date precipitation across the Rio Grande basin up to 104 percent of median, as compared to 97 percent of median at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 78 percent of median overall at the end of August, as compared to the 77 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of August came in at 85 percent of median overall, as compared to the 89 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of August came in at 102 percent of median overall, as compared to the 94 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of August was 77.0 degrees. This is 2.2 degrees above normal and makes August of 2022 the 10th warmest August on record. Pueblo recorded 0.64 inches of precipitation through the month of August. This is 1.47 inches below normal and makes August of 2022 the 19th driest August on record.
Average temperature for the Summer of 2022 (June, July and August) in Pueblo was 76.5 degrees. This is 1.9 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2022 tied as 7th warmest on record in Pueblo. Pueblo recorded 3.07 inches of precipitation through the Summer of 2022. This is 2.21 inches below normal and makes Summer of 2022 the 25th driest on record in Pueblo.
PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 6 to 10 day outlook (valid Sept 21st through Sept 25th) indicates better chances of above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado. The outlook for rest of September, October and November continues to indicate better chances for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across all of south central and southeast Colorado.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Weather
About the Author: