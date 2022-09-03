DeWitt- Schneider- Bellomy: Veterans Honored with Quilt of Valor
Mr. Terry DeWitt answered the call of duty in 1963 to the United States Army. He served in Korea and the United States of America and was honorably discharged in 1965. Members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation were honored to award Mr. DeWitt with a Quilt of Valor to thank him for his willingness to serve our country. Please join us as we award more United States Veterans at the 9-11 Tribute on Saturday September 10th at the Fairgrounds.
Mr. Kenneth Schneider enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1971 at the age of 17. He served in the Marine 3rd Battalion 12th Marine Division and Artillery Division 312 in Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the U.S. Mr. Schneider was honorably discharged in 1974. It was an honor for the Quilt of Valor Foundation to award Mr. Kenneth Ray Schneider in November of 2021 and thank him for his service to the United States of America. Please join Quilt of Valor members on Saturday September the 10th at the 9-11 Tribute where they will award more United States Veterans. The Tribute will begin at 1 pm at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
Mike Bellomy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1983 and was honorably discharged in 1991. He was stationed in Cheray Point, NC and served in Japan, Australia, 29 Palms, Hawaii, and Arizona. Members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation were excited to award Mr. Bellomy a Quilt of Valor to honor him and say thank you for his service at the 9-11 Tribute on September 11th, 2021. Please join us on September 10th at the 9-11 Tribute at the Prowers County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. as we award more United States Veterans.
