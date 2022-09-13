City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report, July 2022

| Sep 13, 2022 | Comments 0

 

City of Lamar sales tax revenue took a slight drop this past July, 2022 with city tax collected off 0.57% for a decrease of $2,090 compared to last year at this time.  2022 collections were at $365,172.  Use tax collections were also off by 20.77% for a drop of $9,049, putting 2022’s figures at $34,509.  Total Sales/Use Tax collections were off 4.17% for a drop of $17,428 against last year.  2021 collections were $417,428 while the collections for the past July were $400,524.

Year to Date collections fared just a little better with an increase in city sales tax at 5.64% for a gain of $160,795 over last year.  YTD collections for 2022 are $3,009,687 compared to $2,848,892 for 2021.  Use tax collections were off 26.69% for a drop of $86,484.  Collections were 2022 were $250,149 and were $336,633 for 2021.  Other Collections were also off on YRD figures.  2021 was at $45,547 with 2022 at $22,547 for a decrease of $22,873.

Total year to date collections were still up at 1.59% for a gain of $51,437.  2022 Collections are $3,282,383 compared to $3,230,946 for 2021.

These are the 12 sales tax categories between 2020 and 2022, January through August.

 2020 2021 2022
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 108,386 117,420

120,501

Building Materials

 101,368 126,855 132,498
Apparel-Department Stores 862,773 890,813

901,189

C Stores-Gas Sales

 131,922 154,015 166,067
All Business-Electricity 145,311 228,919

195,458

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 15,399 17,924 18,753
Grocery Stores 206,539 192,247

220,958

Hotels-Motels

 91,848 100,502 112,828
Liquor Sales 74,036 78,579

82,448

Manufacturing

 14,078 333,296 5,923
Other Retail-All Other 542,828 762,028

821,693

Restaurants

 252,536 291,785

308,284

Filed Under: Chamber of CommerceCity of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: