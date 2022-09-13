City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report, July 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 13, 2022 | Comments 0
City of Lamar sales tax revenue took a slight drop this past July, 2022 with city tax collected off 0.57% for a decrease of $2,090 compared to last year at this time. 2022 collections were at $365,172. Use tax collections were also off by 20.77% for a drop of $9,049, putting 2022’s figures at $34,509. Total Sales/Use Tax collections were off 4.17% for a drop of $17,428 against last year. 2021 collections were $417,428 while the collections for the past July were $400,524.
Year to Date collections fared just a little better with an increase in city sales tax at 5.64% for a gain of $160,795 over last year. YTD collections for 2022 are $3,009,687 compared to $2,848,892 for 2021. Use tax collections were off 26.69% for a drop of $86,484. Collections were 2022 were $250,149 and were $336,633 for 2021. Other Collections were also off on YRD figures. 2021 was at $45,547 with 2022 at $22,547 for a decrease of $22,873.
Total year to date collections were still up at 1.59% for a gain of $51,437. 2022 Collections are $3,282,383 compared to $3,230,946 for 2021.
These are the 12 sales tax categories between 2020 and 2022, January through August.
|
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|108,386
|117,420
|
120,501
|
Building Materials
|101,368
|126,855
|132,498
|Apparel-Department Stores
|862,773
|890,813
|
901,189
|
C Stores-Gas Sales
|131,922
|154,015
|166,067
|All Business-Electricity
|145,311
|228,919
|
195,458
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|15,399
|17,924
|18,753
|Grocery Stores
|206,539
|192,247
|
220,958
|
Hotels-Motels
|91,848
|100,502
|112,828
|Liquor Sales
|74,036
|78,579
|
82,448
|
Manufacturing
|14,078
|333,296
|5,923
|Other Retail-All Other
|542,828
|762,028
|
821,693
|
Restaurants
|252,536
|291,785
|
308,284
