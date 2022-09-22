Casey D. Jones – October 17, 1949 – August 30, 2022
A memorial service for longtime resident of Longmont, Colorado, Casey D. Jones will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Per Casey’s request cremation has taken place.
Casey was born on October 17, 1949 at Covington, Kentucky to Casey M. and Bonnie (Courtney) Jones and peacefully passed away on August 30, 2022 at the Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas at the age of 72, with his children and family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant grandson, Isaiah Chavarria; brother, Larry Jones; brother, Rick Jones; and his first wife, Judy Jones.
Casey is survived by his wife, Joyce Jones, of Longmont, CO, Ex-wife/lifelong best friend, Leanne Jones, of Lamar, CO, children Kimberly Shupe of Little Elm, TX, Casey Joe (Rose) Jones of Colorado Springs, CO, Bonnie (Michael McGee) Jones of Lamar, CO, Erica (Alfred Sandoval) Jones of Lamar, CO, Sheila (Jeremy) Fox of Carr, CO, Matthew (Rachel) Cory of Lafayette, CO, step-children Elisha Shaw, of Lafayette, CO, J.J. Shaw and Scott Shaw, of Longmont, CO; grandchildren Kayla (Johnny) Dominguez of Bay Center, Washington, Hunter Rocco of Dallas, TX, Davin Jacobs, Avery Jacobs, Zavian McGee, Brooklynn McGee, Ashley (Jose) Rosario and Alicia Jones Ibarra, all of Lamar, CO, Farrah Fox, Ezekiel Fox and Graham Fox all of Carr, CO, Mila, Kaia and Chloe-Jade Cory of Lafayette, CO, Alexis (Vinny) Milano of Frederick, CO, Jacob Chance of Lafayette, CO and Lilli Shaw, of Longmont, CO. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Roman, Ava Kay and Kennedy Dominguez, of Bay Center, Washington, Mariah Reyes, and Novélla Rosario, Lucas Jacobs, all of Lamar CO, Lilah and Luca Milano, of Frederick, CO. Casey is also survived by sister, Sheila Jones of Anson, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other family and a host of friends; whom he loved with all his heart.
Casey had a big and generous heart not only for his family and friends, whom all were his “brothers”, but also for his country. When Casey was 17, he followed in his dad’s footsteps and enlisted into the US Army; serving 2 tours in Vietnam. After his honorable time in the US Army, he decided to become a licensed electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Post#68 in Denver, CO. This career choice took him to all 50 states, working on all kinds of construction projects; which included Denver International Airport, Coors Field, and many new casinos in Las Vegas, NV. Post#68 not only became his post home for 45+ years, but also his family for the rest of his life. All his life, the most favorite thing to do was go fishing, hunting, and camping with his kids, grandkids, but mainly with his little brother, Rick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
