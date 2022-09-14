Brief Agenda for Lamar Utility Board
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, informed the Lamar Utility Board, sales of electricity through August 2022 are up approximately 2.19% when compared to the same period last year. Residential sales were up approximately 3.37%, irrigation is up approximately 5.37% and commercial/industrial sales are up approximately 1.63%. These three customer classes represent an estimated 96% of the total system sales.
The electric maintenance crew replaced 24-power safe, sealed batteries which are used to supply direct current to all of the plant’s 4ks, 24.9kv and 60kv power protection relays.
More infrastructure work is being done at the Cobblestone Hotel on North Main Street. Hourieh said the line crew installed 250 feet of underground line which will power a 300kva padmount transformer. A failed voltage regulator was replaced on the well field circuit and plans are underway to rest and repair the unit.
The wind turbine crew completed the upgrade of synchronizing contactors on all five turbines which offer a quicker response time and the availability of spare parts.
The utility board approved $1,114,892.63 in purchase orders from a total of $1,139,447.45 of which the August ‘estimate’ for electricity purchased from ARPA, Arkansas River Power Authority, was $1,079,916.84. The board also approved payment of bills amounting to $229,891.65.
