Lamar Shooting Now Claims Third Victim
Russ Baldwin | Aug 04, 2022 | Comments 0
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported today, August 4, 2022, that 18 year old, Keisha Graff, was taken off life support and passed away Friday, July 29th at a Denver-area hospital.
The other two victims in July 23rd shooting in Lamar were 50 year old Roy Bock and 58 year old Loretta Rhodes. Services for Rhoades have been scheduled through Valley Memorial Funeral Home in Lamar at this time.
All three victims were shot at Lamar Apartments in the 700 Block of Mullen Street. Investigators said the shooter, 24 year old Jourden White, fled the scene, eastbound along Highway 50 where his vehicle was spotted by Granada Police which gave chase, assisted by other law enforcement agencies as well as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office.
Reports said White stopped his vehicle in a field near Holly, allegedly leaving the vehicle and took his life with a handgun. There were no shots fired by any officers and there were no injuries to members of the law enforcement.
Reasons for the shooting are still under investigation.
