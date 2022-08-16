Dwight F. McKim – December 8, 1944 – August 15, 2022
A private family graveside service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Greeley, Colorado will be held at Fairmount Cemetery.
Dwight was born on December 8, 1944 at Lamar, Colorado to Roy and Virginia (Henson) McKim and passed away on August 15, 2022 at his caregiver’s home in Greeley, Colorado at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Joyce Watts and Douglas McKim.
Dwight is survived by his siblings Donna Alexander, Marvin McKim, Connie Willard, Janet Hawkins, Jo Ann Kelley and Juanita Brown, his full time caregiver and friend Maria Flores and her family as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
