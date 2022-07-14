Safe2Tell Sees Decrease in Report Numbers due to Summer Break
Russ Baldwin | Jul 14, 2022 | Comments 0
(DENVER)—Safe2Tell report volume decreased 76% last month when compared to May, according to the monthly report released today. Historically, the program records significant decreases in report numbers when students are on summer break.
In June, the program received 450 reports, and to date for the 2021-22 school year, Safe2Tell has received 19,015 reports. Suicide threats (101), welfare checks (31), and child abuse (28) were among the top categories of reports in June.
“Studies show that in more than 70% of planned school attacks, someone knew something that may have helped prevent the attack but was reluctant or afraid to speak up,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “As this month’s report shows, speaking up even when many schools aren’t in session can prevent tragedy, whether that tragedy involves a weapon, self-harm, or another threat to students.”
In this school year, false reports are 2% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell. False reports are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
In June, anonymous reports from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety. For example:
A student reported that another student had possession of a handgun and that they made threats toward their peers. Local teams conducted a welfare check and spoke with the parents. It was determined that the student did not have access to firearms and the school mental health team was notified.
A student reported that another student was self-harming. Local teams spoke with the parent who connected the student to their therapist.
The following is an example of unintentional misuse of the program:
A person reported seeing bullets on someone’s driveway. This person was encouraged to contact their local law enforcement in the future.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Learn the signs of child abuse and neglect from the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect hotline.
