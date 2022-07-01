Manuelita C. Saldana – October, 27, 1947 – June 29, 2022
A Memorial Mass for Lamar resident, Manuelita C. Saldaña will be held at 10am Monday July 11th, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Ernesto Rodriquez as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30am at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A Rite of Committal will be held at Fairmount Cemetery.
Manuelita, affectionately known to her family and friends as Nellie, was born on October 27, 1947 at Powell, Wyoming to Jesus and Guadalupe (Aragon) Armendarez and passed away at her home with her family by her side on June 29, 2022 at the age of 74.
Nellie is preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Lopez and Alvin Lopez, and sister Monica Ledesma.
She is survived by her daughters Susan (Jesse) Vargas of Colorado Springs and Colleen Saldaña of Lamar; grandchildren Anastasia (Jay) Heinz, Mercedes (Nathanial) Adame, Adriana Gomez (Tommy Taylor), Jesse Ray Vargas, Danika Fernandez, Ranyn Vargas (Guadalupe Mendez), and Ian (Jonna) Vargas; 24 great grandchildren as well as her siblings Ramona (Chalmer) Stubblefield of Grand Junction and John Armendarez of Lamar. Also surviving are other relatives and friends to include Marian Watson, Amparo Nava, Dixie Stokes and Karen Chick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Domestic Safety Resource Center and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
