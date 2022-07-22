LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JUNE 2022 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Russ Baldwin | Jul 22, 2022 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.72 billion pounds in June, up 1 percent from the 4.67 billion pounds produced in June 2021. Beef production, at 2.45 billion pounds, was 2 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 3.04 million head, up 3 percent from June 2021. The average live weight was down 7 pounds from the previous year, at 1,339 pounds. Veal production totaled 4.6 million pounds, 12 percent above June a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 29,100 head, down 8 percent from June 2021. The average live weight was up 47 pounds from last year, at 270 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.26 billion pounds, up slightly from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.5 million head, down 1 percent from June 2021. The average live weight was up 4 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds. Lamb and mutton production, at 11.4 million pounds, was up slightly from June 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled 172,900 head, 9 percent below last year. The average live weight was 131 pounds, up 11 pounds from June a year ago.
January to June 2022 commercial red meat production was 27.7 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2021. Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 4 percent, pork was down 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: