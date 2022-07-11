Improvements in Drought Conditions across South Central and Southeast Colorado
June of 2022 saw a rollercoaster of temperatures and precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado, where several passing weather systems brought bouts of cold and stormy conditions, along with bouts of warm and dry conditions. The latter half of the month also saw an early start to the monsoon season, especially across southwestern and into south central Colorado, where above normal precipitation was experienced for the month as a whole.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor issued Thursday, July 7th, 2022, indicates contraction of Extreme Drought (D3) across south central Colorado, as well as other improvements in drought conditions across rest of south central and southeast Colorado. The current drought monitor has Extreme Drought (D3) conditions now confined to the southern half of Baca County with Exceptional Drought (D4) conditions confined to extreme south central Baca County.
Severe Drought (D2) conditions are depicted across south central into southeastern portions of Las Animas County, the northern half of Baca County, extreme southeastern Crowley County into northeastern Otero County, most of Bent County, southwestern and eastern portions of Prowers County and extreme eastern Kiowa County.
Moderate Drought (D1) conditions are now depicted for most of the rest of Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties, as well as central and extreme southwest Kiowa County.
Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are now indicated across western portions of Kiowa County, and extreme northeastern Crowley County and extreme northwestern Prowers County.
FIRE DANGER:
Fire danger has eased some across portions of south central and southeast Colorado, with the beneficial moisture received across the region over the past few months, as well as with less windy weather associated with the summer monsoon weather pattern.
AGRICULTURAL:
The USDA`s “Colorado Crop Progress” report for the week ending July 3rd, 2022 indicated 39 percent of topsoil moisture and 36 percent of subsoil moisture across the state being reported as very short, as compared to 36 percent of topsoil moisture and 38 percent of subsoil moisture reported as very short the previous week. However, July 2nd CPC soil moisture products as well as the shorter term (1 week, 1 month). Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) data indicates improving soil moisture conditions across all of south central and southeast Colorado.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated the statewide mountain precipitation for the month of June was 191 percent of median, as compared to 130 percent of median at this time last year. This brings statewide total water-year-to-date precipitation up to 96 percent of median, as compared to 83 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, June precipitation came in at 215 percent of median, as compared to the 153 percent of median precipitation at this time last year. This brings total water-year-to-date precipitation across the Arkansas basin up to 97 percent of median, as compared to 100 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, June precipitation came in at 437 percent of median, as compared to the 182 percent of median precipitation at this time last year. This brings total water-year-to-date precipitation across the Rio Grande basin up to 94 percent of median, as compared to 96 percent of median at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 75 percent of median overall at the end of June, as compared to the 79 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of June came in at 75 percent of median overall, as compared to the 85 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of June came in at 71 percent of median overall, as compared to the 80 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of June was 72.9 degrees. This is 1.1 degrees above normal and makes June of 2022 the 28th warmest June on record. Pueblo recorded 0.31 inches of precipitation through the month of June. This is 0.97 inches below normal and makes June of 2022 the 20th driest June on record.
