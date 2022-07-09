Earl Munsell – August 31, 1930 – July 4, 2022
A Graveside Memorial Service for Hasty, Colorado resident, Earl Munsell will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty. Per Earl’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Earl Munsell was born on August 31, 1930, in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Ted and Dorothy (Lamb) Munsell. He passed away on July 4, 2022, in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 91.
Earl was born a cowboy and lived that lifestyle up until his passing. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Earl found fulfillment in helping family, friends, and people in general. He was generous and trusting, and was a devoted son, brother, father, and military veteran. Earl was a simple man, never asking for much but gave an abundance.
Earl is survived by his sons, Rick Gumke, Kenny Gumke, Wayne Gumke, and Darrel Gumke; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Munsell; sons, Ronnie Gumke and Earl Munsell Jr.; daughter, Carol Frazier; brothers, Donnie Munsell and Howard Munsell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hasty Fire Department in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
