Colorado Public Utilities Commissioners to Hold Regional Outreach Meetings
Denver, CO – Commissioners of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) are reaching out to statewide constituents beginning Thursday, July 21 regarding utility issues and future gas clean heat plans to be submitted by regulated utilities.
Commissioners Eric Blank, Megan Gilman and John Gavan are inviting the public to attend these community meetings to discuss the future of gas usage and clean heat requirements for gas utilities.
What are Clean Heat Plans?
Gas distribution utility companies are now required to submit “Clean Heat Plans” to the Colorado PUC beginning in 2023. Each plan must demonstrate how the gas utility will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by four percent in 2025, and 22 percent by 2030, based on a 2015 baseline. Plans can include numerous options to meet regulations. (For more information on Clean Heat Plans, click here: puc.colorado.gov/cleanheatplans)
“The commissioners are very interested in hearing what Coloradans think of the ‘Clean Heat Plan’ concepts and they’re looking forward to open dialogue,” said Doug Dean, Director of the Colorado PUC. “They want to hear about energy priorities in these communities.”
Dates and locations for the PUC community meetings are:
Lamar Cultural Events Center
Thursday, August 4th
4:30-6 p.m.
102 E. Parmenter St., Lamar
Guests: Atmos Energy, Black Hills Colorado Gas,
Colorado Natural Gas and local leaders.
Food provided
To register for the event, please visit: https://puc.colorado.gov/cleanheatplans. Registered participants and those in attendance will be able to receive additional information and summaries of each meeting.
