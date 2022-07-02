Colorado Acreage and Grail Report – JUNE 2022
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
Colorado principal crop planted acreage, which includes acres planted to all major crops and those expected to be cut for all hay, is
down 5 percent from 2021 to 5.95 million acres, according to the June 1 Agricultural Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field
Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Colorado corn producers planted 1.48 million acres of corn this year of which they intend to harvest 1.21 million acres for grain, up
from 1.15 million acres harvested in 2021. This is an increase of 5 percent from last year’s harvested grain acreage and a 7 percent
increase in planted acreage for all purposes. Sorghum plantings, at 465,000 acres, are down 6 percent from the previous year and acreage
expected to be harvested for grain, at 385,000 acres, decreased 4 percent from 2021.
Barley planted area, at 71,000 acres, is 37 percent more than last year’s acreage. Expected harvested acres, at 60,000 acres, are 28
percent above 2021.
Winter wheat producers planted 2.00 million acres in the fall of 2021 for harvest in 2022, down from 2.20 million acres planted for the
previous year’s crop. Acreage expected to be harvested for grain is down 230,000 acres from last year to 1.65 million acres. Proso millet
seedings are expected to total 415,000 acres this year, down 11 percent from 2021.
The area to be harvested for hay is expected to decrease 140,000 acres from a year ago to 1.34 million acres. Alfalfa hay harvested
acreage is expected to decrease 90,000 acres from last year to 690,000 acres and all other hay harvested acreage is expected to decrease
50,000 acres to 650,000 acres. All sunflower planted area, at 66,000 acres, is 13,000 acres above last year. Oil type varieties totaled
57,000 acres, up 16,000 acres from 2021 while non-oil type varieties are set at 9,000 acres, down 3,000 acres from last year. Harvested
acres are expected to total 50,000 acres for oil type and 8,500 acres for non-oil.
Sugarbeet plantings decreased 600 acres from last year to 23,700 acres. The expected harvested area, at 22,400 acres, is 1,200 acres
below last year. Acres planted to dry beans, at 37,000 acres, are up 12 percent from last year. Harvested acres are expected to total
35,000 acres. Potatoes planted in Colorado are estimated at 53,000 acres, unchanged from last year, with 52,700 acres expected to be
harvested, up 1 percent from last year
GRAIN STOCKS – JUNE 1, 2022
All corn stocks in Colorado on June 1, 2022 were 33.18 million bushels, down less than one-half percent from June 1, 2021, according
to the June 1 Agricultural Survey and June Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National
Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 16.00 million bushels, down 6 percent from a year
ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 17.18 million bushels, up 6 percent from a year ago. Off-farm sorghum stocks were 1.43
million bushels, down 25 percent from last year. Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 22,000 bushels, down 51 percent
from last year. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 4.40 million bushels, up 52 percent from last year.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on June 1, 2022 were 17.75 million bushels, down 4 percent from June 1, 2021. All wheat stocks stored
on farms amounted to 1.60 million bushels, down 61 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 16.15 million
bushels, up 12 percent from a year ago. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual
operations
