City of Lamar May 2022 Sales and Use Tax Revenue Report
There was a slight fall-off and a slow gain indicated in the May, 2022 City of Lamar sales tax revenue report issued this past Monday, July 11th.
City sale tax was down 2.63% for a loss of $9,471 in revenue compared to the same month last year. Collections for 2021 was $360,259 and $350,787 for 2022. Use Tax collections were up 33.96% for a gain of $8,745 and Other collections were off 113.88% for a drop of $7,750 for this period. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 1.85% for an increase of $7,025 for 2022. Total collections in this category for 2021 was $379,205 compared to $386,231 for 2022.
Year to Date collections had healthier figures with City sales tax up by 5.93% for a gain of $124,643 over 2021. Collections for 2022 are $2,227,733 compared to $2,103,089 for 2021. Use Tax collections were off 28.37% for a drop of $71,589. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 2.33% for a gain of $55,295 over 2021. Total collections in this category for 2022 is $2,429,568 compared to $2,374,272 for 2021.
The 12 retail sales categories for sales tax revenue showed a mix of gains and losses…mostly gain, but on a moderate note. There was a decrease over last year in Apparel and Department Store revenues and C-Stores and Gas sales with an increase in Restaurants and Other Retail/All Other categories.
|
2020
|2021
|
2022
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|76,478
|81,443
|88,122
|Building Materials
|73,069
|82,484
|
100,138
|
Apparel and Department Stores
|648,355
|670,658
|668,181
|C Stores – Gas Sales
|91,980
|111,978
|
120,982
|
All Business / Electricity
|98,888
|186,526
|145,399
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|13,260
|13,706
|
15,579
|
Grocery Stores
|156,416
|143,930
|168,708
|Hotels – Motels
|63,950
|65,882
|
80,224
|
Liquor Sales
|54,682
|57,735
|59,928
|Manufacturing
|11,363
|32,015
|
4,842
|
Other Retail/All Other
|380,452
|543,796
|594,067
|Restaurants
|176,776
|211,020
|
225,302
