City of Lamar May 2022 Sales and Use Tax Revenue Report

There was a slight fall-off and a slow gain indicated in the May, 2022 City of Lamar sales tax revenue report issued this past Monday, July 11th.

City sale tax was down 2.63% for a loss of $9,471 in revenue compared to the same month last year.  Collections for 2021 was $360,259 and $350,787 for 2022.  Use Tax collections were up 33.96% for a gain of $8,745 and Other collections were off 113.88% for a drop of $7,750 for this period.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 1.85% for an increase of $7,025 for 2022.  Total collections in this category for 2021 was $379,205 compared to $386,231 for 2022.

Year to Date collections had healthier figures with City sales tax up by 5.93% for a gain of $124,643 over 2021.  Collections for 2022 are $2,227,733 compared to $2,103,089 for 2021.  Use Tax collections were off 28.37% for a drop of $71,589.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 2.33% for a gain of $55,295 over 2021.  Total collections in this category for 2022 is $2,429,568 compared to $2,374,272 for 2021.

The 12 retail sales categories for sales tax revenue showed a mix of gains and losses…mostly gain, but on a moderate note.  There was a decrease over last year in Apparel and Department Store revenues and C-Stores and Gas sales with an increase in Restaurants and Other Retail/All Other categories.

 

2020

 2021

2022

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 76,478 81,443 88,122
Building Materials 73,069 82,484

100,138

Apparel and Department Stores

 648,355 670,658 668,181
C Stores  – Gas Sales 91,980 111,978

120,982

All Business / Electricity

 98,888 186,526 145,399
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 13,260 13,706

15,579

Grocery Stores

 156,416 143,930 168,708
Hotels – Motels 63,950 65,882

80,224

Liquor Sales

 54,682 57,735 59,928
Manufacturing 11,363 32,015

4,842

Other Retail/All Other

 380,452 543,796 594,067
Restaurants 176,776 211,020

225,302

