CATTLE ON FEED
Russ Baldwin | Jul 25, 2022 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,060,000 head as of July 1, 2022. The latest inventory was 3 percent below the previous month’s inventory,
but unchanged from the July 1, 2021 inventory. The inventory included 570,000 steers and steer calves, down 4 percent
from the previous year. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 490,000 head, are up 5 percent from a year ago. Cattle
feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 165,000 head of fed cattle during June 2022. This was 6
percent above the previous month’s marketings and 14 percent above the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 140,000
cattle and calves were placed on feed during June, 15 percent below the previous month’s placements, but 8 percent above
June 2021 placements. Of the number placed in June, 21 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 18 percent weighed from
600 to 699 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 21 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 18 percent
weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for June, at 5,000 head, was down 5,000 head from last month and the
same as last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2022. The inventory was slightly above July 1, 2021. The inventory included 6.90
million steers and steer calves, down 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 61 percent of the total
inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.45 million head, up 3 percent from 2021. Placements in feedlots during
June totaled 1.63 million head, 2 percent below 2021. Net placements were 1.56 million head. During June, placements of
cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 360,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 270,000 head, 700-799 pounds
were 370,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 369,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 175,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater
were 85,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 2.06 million head, 2 percent above 2021. Other disappearance
totaled 69,000 head during June, 21 percent above 2021.
UNITED STATES ALL CATTLE ON FEED UNCHANGED
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.4 million head on July 1,
2022, unchanged from previous year. Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 84.6
percent of the total cattle on feed on July 1, 2022, up slightly from previous year.
For a full copy of the July 2022 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
