Wiley Appoints Dr. Bryan Akins as Superintendent
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2022 | Comments 0
WILEY— 6/1/22—It is with pleasure that the Board of Education of Wiley School District announces Dr. Bryan Akins as their choice for Superintendent.
“We have considered several outstanding candidates through a competitive selection process and we are looking forward to having Dr. Akins at the helm of Wiley Schools,” says Neil Mauch, President of Wiley Board of Education.
Dr. Akins has recently graduated with his Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership from Abilene Christian University and passed the Oklahoma Superintendent Certification Exam. Dr. Akins has an extensive career in education in both large and small districts where he has served as a teacher, technology director, transportation director, special education supervisor, coach, elementary principal, and high school principal.
Dr. Akins is a Purple Heart recipient, retired, Sergeant of the United States Army. Akins states that his core values as an administrator are directly linked to the values instilled in him during his time in the service: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.
Dr. Akins was raised in Dale, Oklahoma and refers to himself as a “small-town guy.” He and his wife, Jessica along with their son will be moving to Wiley from Keota, Oklahoma. Akins believes that small towns offer personal connections that are unique along with the best educational paths for students.
The Board of Education of Wiley School District is pleased Dr. Akins has accepted this appointment. An official start date is set for July 1, 2022.
