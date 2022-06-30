Southeast Housing Solutions Summit – July 14 at OJC, La Junta
Russ Baldwin | Jun 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Serving Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, and Prowers counties.
Otero College, La Junta, 8am to 5pm
The Southeast Housing Solutions Summit is a highly-interactive opportunity to collaborate on one of the key issues contributing to the crisis of housing in the region – housing stock. This action-planning intensive will focus on building regional capacity to address this issue and educating statewide stakeholders on the successes and specific needs of the region.
This thoughtfully facilitated summit will leave you inspired and with a clear path forward. Check out the full agenda on our registration page.
Don’t miss your chance to have lunch with one of the attending funders:
Gates Family Foundation
Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA)
Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing
Caring for Colorado Foundation
USDA Rural Development
Southeast Based Participant: $50; Statewide Participant: $100 – Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and coffee will be provided. We are grateful for our title sponsor, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA).
Registration closes July 7th at 5:00 pm MST. Hosted by the Southeast Regional Leadership Committee and Community Resource Center.
Questions? Contact Natalie Georgalas at georgalas@crcamerica.org.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Housing • Media Release
