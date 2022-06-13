Rodney Lee Hale – February 24, 1958 – June 11, 2022
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Rodney Lee Hale will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Rodney’s request there will be no visitation.
Rodney was born on February 24, 1958 at Eads, Colorado to Talmage Ray Hale and OnaBelle Baldwin and passed away on June 11, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family his side at the age of 64.
He is preceded in death by his mother OnaBelle “Little Red” Fulton, father Talmage Hale, life partner Lila Martinez, son Jerry Gene Harris, sister Rayanne Hale, brothers Gary Wayne Hale and Paul Luther Hale and nephew Kelly Glenn Hale.
Rodney is survived by his brother Jesse (Rita) Hale and sister Ruby Mason both of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
