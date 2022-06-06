Registered Voters Can Expect Ballots in the Mail
Russ Baldwin | Jun 06, 2022 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS
Ballots for the June 28, 2022 Primary Election are being mailed from Denver today, Monday, June 6, 2022 and will be arriving during this week. If you do not receive your mail ballot by June 17, 2022, please contact our office at 719-336-8011 for a replacement ballot.
RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOT:
Return your voted ballot to the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office any time after receiving your ballot in the mail. It is not necessary to wait until Election Day to turn your voted ballot back in. The sooner ballots are counted the sooner we can release results on election night. Please don’t wait until the last minute to drop them off.
REMEMBER:
Allow enough time for mail delivery of your voted ballot. All ballots must be returned to the County Clerk & Recorder’s Office by Election night, June 28, 2022 no later than 7:00 pm in order to be counted. Post mark dates do not count as received
Prowers County Clerk’s Election Department will be open on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots, or registering to vote.
Please contact the Election Department at: election@prowerscounty.net or 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions.
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 8105
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release • Politics
