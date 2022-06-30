QUARTERLY HOGS AND PIGS – JUNE 1, 2022
COLORADO
Colorado inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2022 was 520,000 head, down 12 percent from March 1, 2022 and down 21 percent from last year. Breeding inventory, at 135,000 head, was down 5,000 head from the previous quarter and down 20,000 head from last year. Market hog inventory, at 385,000 head, was down 14 percent from last quarter and down 24 percent from last year.
The March-May 2022 pig crop, at 617,000 head, was down 19 percent from the previous year. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 63,000 head, down 14 percent from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 9.80 for the March-May period, compared with 10.40 last year.
UNITED STATES
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2022 was 72.5 million head. This was down 1 percent from June 1, 2021, and down slightly from March 1, 2022. Breeding inventory, at 6.17 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, but up 1 percent from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 66.4 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, and down slightly from last quarter.
The March-May 2022 pig crop, at 32.9 million head, was down 1 percent from 2021. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 2.99 million head, down 1 percent from 2021. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.00 for the March-May period, compared to 10.95 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.02 million sows farrow during the June-August 2022 quarter, down 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 7 percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for September-November 2022, at 3.01 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, and down 5 percent from the same period two years earlier. The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 50 percent of the total United States hog inventory, up 1 percent from the previous year.
All inventory and pig crop estimates for June 2021 through March 2022 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data. The revision made to the March 2022 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.6 percent. The revision made to the December 2021-February 2022 pig crop was 0.4 percent. The net revision made to the December 2021 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.3 percent. A net revision of 1.2 percent was made to the September-November 2021 pig crop.
For a full copy of the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
