Manuela Sanchez – January 22, 1946 – June 1, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jun 04, 2022 | Comments 0
An evening service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of McCook, Nebraska, Manuela Sanchez will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church with a visitation from 2:00PM until 5:00PM. A service of Christian burial for Manuela will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church with Pastor Enrique Varela officiating.
Manuela was born on January 22, 1946 at Ricardo Flores Magon, Durango, Mexico to Apolinar Rayos and Emilia Navarrete and passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska at the age of 76.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leopoldo Sanchez; her parents Apolinar Rayos and Emilia Navarrete and siblings Felipa Padilla and Victor and Jesus Manuel Arzola.
Manuela is survived by her children Sara Sanchez and Jesus Maldonado, Jose G. Sanchez and Tomasita Segura, Blanca Sanchez and Joaquin Cisneros, Jesus Sanchez and Rosa Hernandez, Emilio Sanchez and Nohemi Sanchez and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Juan (Maria) Arzola, Ramon (Magali) Arzola, Roque (Eustolia) Arzola, Luz (Socorro) Hernandez, Gregorio Arzola and Modesta (Arthur) Armendarez and step-siblings, Marcelino Rayos Arzola, Alberto Rayos Arzola, Vicenta Rayos Arzola, Victoria Rayos Arzola and Felicita Rayos Arzola as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
