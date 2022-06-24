LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – MAY 2022 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.48 billion pounds in May, up 4 percent from the 4.30
billion pounds produced in May 2021.
Beef production, at 2.29 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.81 million head,
up 4 percent from May 2021. The average live weight was down 9 pounds from the previous year, at 1,351 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.4 million pounds, 22 percent above May a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 27,400 head, up 8
percent from May 2021. The average live weight was up 30 pounds from last year, at 279 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.18 billion pounds, up 5 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.0 million head,
up 4 percent from May 2021. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.8 million pounds, was down 3 percent from May 2021.
Sheep slaughter totaled 164,300 head, 10 percent below last year. The average live weight was 130 pounds, up 9 pounds from May a year ago.
January to April 2022 commercial red meat production was 23.0 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2021. Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 3 percent, pork was down 4 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 9 percent.
