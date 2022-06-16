LCC Receiving Opportunity Grant to Support New Soccer Program
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation has awarded a $2,000 Sport Opportunity Grant to Lamar Community College (LCC) athletics to assist the college in adding both men’s and women’s Soccer programs.
According to LCC Athletic Director Scott Crampton, the grant money will go a long way toward getting the new soccer teams up and running.
“We’re very appreciative of the additional support provided by NJCAA Foundation to help us bring collegiate soccer to LCC,” said Crampton. “There are many challenges to face when implementing a new sport program – and in this case two new sports programs – and the NJCAA Foundation recognized this and awarded us this grant, and we couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
Incepted in October 2021, The NJCAA Foundation Sport Opportunity Grant is a relatively new grant program offered by the NJCAA Foundation. The purpose is to expand NJCAA sport offerings while increasing student-athlete access and achievement. The grant is awarded based on need and allotted funding.
“The NJCAA Foundation is excited to further support the growth of NJCAA member colleges and the sport programs they offer through the newly created NJCAA Sport Opportunity Grant,” said Brian Luckett, NJCAA Foundation Executive Director. “The ability to provide this funding for the first time ever is a testament to the importance and growth of two-year collegiate athletics. The NJCAA Foundation looks forward to this initiative’s impact as NJCAA member colleges continue to create opportunities for student-athletes across the country.”
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan said that NJCAA sports add many positive experiences to the overall development of the student-athlete and the college overall.
“NJCAA collegiate athletics is vitally important to Lamar Community College. Not only are student-athletes a significant part of our overall enrollment, they are also typically strong students who contribute to the energy and vitality of LCC, in and out of the classroom,” said Lujan. “I’m thrilled we are able to fulfill our dream of adding men’s and women’s soccer. Partnerships and support from the LCC Foundation, the NJCAA Foundation, and the City of Lamar have enabled us to develop additional housing, build soccer fields, and start our new programs and I am so grateful for each of those partners. It’s going to be a great year! Go ‘Lopes!”
Both LCC soccer teams will compete in NJCAA Division I and will begin play during the upcoming Fall 2022 sports season. Head coaches of the LCC soccer programs will be Kevin Hurtado (women’s) and Doug Siegle (men’s).
