Lasley named Dean of Academic Services for Lamar Community College
Russ Baldwin | Jun 02, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) has filled another leadership position, naming Kyle Lasley as Dean of Academic Services.
Lasley is principal of Springfield Junior/Senior High School in Springfield, Colo., a position he has held for the past five years. He previously served as school guidance counselor and Assessment Coordinator with Springfield Junior/Senior High School.
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan said Lasley’s background and skills coupled with his vast understanding of the area made him a perfect fit for the position.
“After a national search with a strong pool of candidates, Mr. Lasley emerged as the top candidate,” said Lujan. “His knowledge of our region is a definite plus. I am delighted to welcome him to LCC.”
Lasley said he admires LCC’s innovation and flexibility in its outreach to its service area and beyond. He said he is thrilled to work alongside “the great people at LCC to expand the educational opportunities to the students of southeast Colorado.”
“LCC has many programs that not just prepare students to continue on to a bachelor’s degree, but they also have great offerings that prepare students to enter the workforce,” he said. “They’ve done a great job adding programs that are relevant to employment in Lamar and the surrounding communities. I’m excited to continue these partnerships and work with the leadership team to expand degrees and certifications we are able to offer.
Lasley holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Oklahoma Panhandle State University (Goodwell, Ala.), a master’s degree in school counseling from Adams State College (Alamosa, Colo.), and a leadership certificate in principal licensure from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
He also has a connection to LCC: he previously taught psychology courses at the college as a concurrent enrollment instructor.
An exact beginning date for his tenure with LCC is yet to be determined but will be no later than July 1.
