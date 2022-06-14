Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board Okays Partial Funding for Downtown Project
Russ Baldwin | Jun 14, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board met prior to the June 13th city council meeting to act on two proposals for upgrades on the commercial building at 120 South Main Street in Lamar. Morgan Alba, Community Development Director, spoke on behalf of L&C LLC, (Dustin Langston and Jacob Chamberlain) who purchased the property to renovate it into a commercial venture. The building has been vacant for at least the past six years and has taken a beating as siding was removed several years ago and not replaced and pigeons have roosted inside. The partners are asking the LRA for a 20% contribution, $3,719, towards the cost of a façade upgrade, double pane picture windows and a new doorway and associated hardware. Renovation plans include a stucco surface with copper lock seam paneling which will cover the existing brick and upstairs windows to eliminate a water access point. The landlords have a lease secured with Prowers County Youth Council with a projected move in date of August 1st.
The council approved the first grant application but tabled the second request which would fund renovations to replace the current carpet, lighting and ceiling in the main area, a stud-framed wall buildout on the south wall to include new electric outlets and data ports, drywall texture and paint and LED lighting and the HVAC system is planned for an upgrade and the bathroom would be brought up to ADA codes. The cost of the estimate will be offset by a 20% contribution from the LRA, or $13,184. The council decided to table the second application pending additional information on the expenditures for this project and may look into the potential of any historical impact on the building due to the upgrades. The LRA will bring the request back at the June 27th meeting.
