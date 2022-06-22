Lamar Library Theater Production Company is Back!
If you are looking for a little bit of spooky and a lot of fun, look no further than the Trailblazer Theatre Company’s summer production!
The local theatre company will perform The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show on July 29-31 at the Lamar Public Library Cultural Events Center, 102 E. Parmenter St. Tickets are $10 per person, and they go on sale July 8th at the Lamar Public Library. They can also be reserved at 719-336-1293.
This is the first production for the company since the pandemic. It is directed by Teri Jobe and assistant director Marena Lowe. Season ticket holders from 2020 will be able to use their tickets at the next three Trailblazer shows, and 2020 sponsors will also be honored for this year’s productions.
The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show, by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello, is the tale of Poe’s attempt from beyond the grave to keep his stories alive – but the grim master of the macabre is a little new to radio. And what’s all this about commercials? And what does a cemetery cat have to do with anything? A deliciously gothic and creepily fun show is the result.
The cast is composed of adults, teens and kids who are dying to give you a good show!
