Lamar Community College (LCC) Announces Jasmine Chambers as New Head Women’s Volleyball Coach
Russ Baldwin | Jun 15, 2022 | Comments 0
During the previous sports season, Chambers was a graduate assistant for women’s volleyball at Midwestern State University (Wichita Falls, Texas) while completing her master’s degree in sports administration. Chambers also earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Alcorn State University (Alcorn, Miss.), where she graduated with magna cum laude honors.
“Coach Chambers brings a high level of positive energy and enthusiasm to her new head coaching career with LCC Volleyball,” said LCC Athletic Director Scott Crampton. “She also has an abundance of working knowledge and game experience to add to the program. We’re extremely excited to have her on board!”
As a coach, during her graduate assistant tenure at Midwestern State University, Chambers facilitated interim daily coaching responsibilities, organized the schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, conducted player tryouts, lead team practices and conditioning sessions, coordinating spring travel plans along with conducting training criteria.
In 2021, Chambers was awarded the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Diversity Award, along with being named to the AVCA Diversity Alumni recipient list.
The Fort Worth, Texas native was a four-year letterwinner for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Alcorn State University Women’s Volleyball team, where she is currently seventh all-time in assists and eighth all-time in assists per set.
“The Lamar community is such a welcoming place. I personally believe this is a great environment to create a new culture of excellence,” said Chambers. “I take honor and pride in my organization and am eager to invest, develop, and unify this program into a successful environment; both athletically and academically.”
LCC Women’s Volleyball opens their season Saturday, August 13.
