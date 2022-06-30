Johnny F. Maxwell – May 24, 1954 – June 21, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jun 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Memorial Services are pending for Lamar resident Johnny F. Maxwell.
Mr. Maxwell, known to his family and friends as John, was born on May 24, 1954 to Prince and Rose (Phinnessee) Maxwell and passed away on June 21, 2022 at his home. John was 68.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Willis James Hurde, Hurley Hurde, sister Gloria Morris and a special aunt and uncle Nelson and Sarah Grayson.
John is survived by his siblings; Lorenzo Hurde, Sr., Nelson Grayson, Jr., Robert Grayson, Rebecca Jackson and Iva Fairley as well as nieces, nephews, cousins other family and many friends to include his fellow Lions members.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
