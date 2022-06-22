Final Phase of 287 Project Gets Underway
Russ Baldwin | Jun 22, 2022
The third and final phase of the US 287/50 resurfacing project through the southern section of Lamar began in late May 2022. Motorists and pedestrians have been witness to preliminary groundwork and survey teams on site along South Main Street up to Savage Avenue and north to Park Street. The project will remove the aging asphalt roadway and join the two portions of 287 that already have a concrete overlay. Crews will be demolishing crumbling medians and laying temporary pavement in place.
Motorists will be shifted into a head-to-head traffic configuration on the northbound side of US 287/50. This configuration will remain in place through October 2022.
Work hours on this project are Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a reminder to motorists and pedestrians, please obey all posted work zone signs and closures. During construction all business access will remain open.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Public Safety • Transportation • Utilities
