CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION WEEK ENDING JUNE 5, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jun 08, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Cooler than average temperatures and moisture received provided drought relief to northern and eastern areas of the State last week, slightly improving crop outlook, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 88 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 2 percentage points from last week. Fifty-seven percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Extreme drought conditions are affecting 15 percent of the State, down 1 percentage point from last week, and 1 percent of the State is facing exceptional drought conditions. Northeastern and east central counties received rain last week, with some areas receiving over an inch of moisture, helping improve crop conditions. Cooler temperatures were recognized, and windy conditions persisted across much of the area.
In Southwestern counties, dry conditions continued as very little moisture was received last week. A reporter noted the crops are emerging nicely for the current conditions.
In the San Luis Valley, dry soils are affecting crop outlook and livestock producers are considering herd reduction. Potato emergence continues behind the 5-year average, but made good progress last week with warm, dry weather.
County reports noted with warmer days last week, the alfalfa crop grew quickly, and the barley crop is looking good. The southeastern counties received some moisture last week, slightly improving drought conditions in the region.
Exceptional drought conditions lessened in Baca County and Prowers County is now in extreme drought, an improvement from last week. As of June 4, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 87 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, down 3 percentage points from the previous week.
The Southwest and San Luis Valley measured at 7 percent of median snowfall. Stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 22 percent short, 66 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 75 percent average and 25 percent light. Cattle death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: