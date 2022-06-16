CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION – WEEK ENDING JUNE 12, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jun 16, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Alfalfa hay harvest, crop emergence, and planting of late spring crops made quick gains last week amidst hot and dry weather, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 84 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 4 percentage points from last week. Forty-three percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 14 percentage points from last week, a significant improvement. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 12 percent of the State, down 3 percentage points from last week, and 1 percent of the State is facing exceptional drought conditions. Northeastern and east central counties received minimal moisture last week. Warmer than average temperatures were recognized, and windy conditions persisted across much of the area. In Southwestern counties, dry conditions continued as no measurable moisture was received.
A reporter noted that crops are progressing despite unfavorable conditions and first cutting of alfalfa is almost complete. In the San Luis Valley, warm temperatures improved plant growth, but soil moisture remains low.
Potato emergence made significant progress last week with warm, dry weather and overall, the crop is developing well.
County reports noted livestock are in good condition and rangeland conditions improved slightly from recent rain but will dry out quickly without more moisture.
The southeastern counties received some notable moisture last week, improving drought conditions in the region. Exceptional drought conditions continued to lessen in Baca County, while Bent and Prowers County saw noteworthy improvement from a few inches of recent rain last week.
As of June 12, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 58 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, down 29 percentage points from the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley measured at 17 percent and 16 percent of median snowfall, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 6 percent very short, 22 percent short, and 72 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 75 percent average and 25 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 87percent average, and 12 percent light.
