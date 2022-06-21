Colorado Crop Progress & Condition, Week Ending June 19, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Higher than normal temperatures across most of the state pushed fieldwork and crop advancement last week while depleting soil moisture supplies in areas, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 82 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 2 percentage points from last week. Forty-three percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, unchanged from last week.
Extreme drought conditions are affecting 16 percent of the State, up 4 percentage points from last week. Northeastern and east central counties continue to face strong winds, high temperatures, and little moisture.
Above average temperatures were recognized, with some areas seeing temperatures ten degrees above average. The Southwestern counties received notable and very needed rains last week, with some areas receiving a few inches of moisture. A reporter noted that relentless windy conditions continue to affect crop conditions. In the San Luis Valley, rainstorms last week provided some short-term relief to emerging crops and rangeland.
Potato emergence continued to make significant progress last week, jumping ahead of the 5-year average emergence pace. County reports noted barley is heading in many fields and alfalfa harvest had begun prior to the rain.
The southeastern counties were primarily dry last week with little measurable moisture received. Exceptional drought conditions lessened in Baca County. As of June 19, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 94 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, up 36 percentage points from the previous week.
Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 23 percent short, and 75 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 77 percent average and 23 percent light. Cattle death loss was 90 percent average and 10 percent light.
