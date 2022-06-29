Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending June 26, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Colorado had higher than normal temperatures across most of the state and depleting soil moisture supplies, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S.
Drought Monitor, 82 percent of the State is under drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Forty-three percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 13 percent of the State, down 3 percentage points from last week. Northeastern and east central counties continue to face strong winds, high temperatures, and little moisture. Southeastern counties were primarily dry last week with little measurable moisture received.
Baca County had monsoon moisture in some parts of the county. Most producers in the area have finished calving and lambing. Mesa County received some rainfall and cooler temperatures. Stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 24 percent short, and 71 percent adequate.
Sheep death loss was 86 percent average and 14 percent light. Cattle death loss was 87 percent average and 13 percent light.
