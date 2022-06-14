City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – April, 2022

| Jun 14, 2022 | Comments 0

 

 

Sales tax revenue collections were up for this past April for the City of Lamar with a 14.59% increase over last year at this time for a gain of $47,059.  Collections for this past April was $369,698.  Use Tax collections were down 28.42% for a drop of $9,925 and Other Collections were down 94.95% for a drop of $29,263.  Total Sales tax and Use Tax collections were up 2.03% for moderate gain of $7,870 for the month of April.

Year to date collections showed increases for City Sales Tax revenues at 7.70% for a gain of $134,114 over this time last year for a current total of $1,876,945.  Use Tax collections and Other Collections were both down for a drop of $108,113.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections, YTD were up only a fraction at 1.29% for a gain of $26,000 over this time last year.

The Year to Date revenue percentages for various retail sales categories between January 2022 and this past April are as follows, for a three year period:

 

  2020 2021 2022
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 62,090 64,191 73,501
Building Materials 54,603 63,088 83,312
Apparel and Dept Stores 525,572 550,998 547,858
C Stores & Gas Sales 73,428 90,743 98,527
All Business-Electricity 85,445 170,763 127,220
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics 8,783 12,184 14,274
Grocery Stores 128,265 119,423 142,257
Hotels-Motels 52,815 51,032 63,499
Liquor Sales 44,305 47,312 49,926
Manufacturing 11,276 31,575 4,743
Other Retail-All Other 353,396 504,364 554,137
Restaurants 148,222 167,900 186,723

Filed Under: Chamber of CommerceCity of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeaturedLamar Chamber of Commerce

Tags:

About the Author: