City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – April, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jun 14, 2022 | Comments 0
Sales tax revenue collections were up for this past April for the City of Lamar with a 14.59% increase over last year at this time for a gain of $47,059. Collections for this past April was $369,698. Use Tax collections were down 28.42% for a drop of $9,925 and Other Collections were down 94.95% for a drop of $29,263. Total Sales tax and Use Tax collections were up 2.03% for moderate gain of $7,870 for the month of April.
Year to date collections showed increases for City Sales Tax revenues at 7.70% for a gain of $134,114 over this time last year for a current total of $1,876,945. Use Tax collections and Other Collections were both down for a drop of $108,113. Total Sales and Use Tax collections, YTD were up only a fraction at 1.29% for a gain of $26,000 over this time last year.
The Year to Date revenue percentages for various retail sales categories between January 2022 and this past April are as follows, for a three year period:
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|62,090
|64,191
|73,501
|Building Materials
|54,603
|63,088
|83,312
|Apparel and Dept Stores
|525,572
|550,998
|547,858
|C Stores & Gas Sales
|73,428
|90,743
|98,527
|All Business-Electricity
|85,445
|170,763
|127,220
|Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|8,783
|12,184
|14,274
|Grocery Stores
|128,265
|119,423
|142,257
|Hotels-Motels
|52,815
|51,032
|63,499
|Liquor Sales
|44,305
|47,312
|49,926
|Manufacturing
|11,276
|31,575
|4,743
|Other Retail-All Other
|353,396
|504,364
|554,137
|Restaurants
|148,222
|167,900
|186,723
