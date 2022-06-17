Chamber Chatter for June
Russ Baldwin | Jun 17, 2022 | Comments 0
“I’m back again for my second Chamber Chatter article. We have a busy summer ahead of us and want to make sure we are getting the word out about all the exciting things the chamber has going on in the coming weeks!
Make sure to participate in Bike to Work day on June 22nd, you will get a free t-shirt and some of our Chamber Board Members will be at the Lamar Community Building serving free breakfast from 7-8am!
“Friday with the Force” is on Friday, June 24th, where our board will be hosting our annual Ice Cream Social, with ice cream donated from the Wash Spott starting at 6pm!
Our first Farmer’s Market will start June 25th (previously rescheduled from June 18th) from 8am-1pm. You will be able to get goodies ranging from food truck meals, homemade items, farm-fresh produce, and garage sales! This event will run on every third Saturday of the month (moving forward) through September. We would also like to invite our Main Street Businesses to participate in the form of sidewalk sales, too! Get your family out and about this summer and get some items from your favorite local vendors.
The annual Chamber Job Fair, started by former Board President Jerry Roseberry, will be on June 29th at the Lamar Community Building from 8am-1pm. If you are a business interested in having a booth, registration can be completed by giving our office a call. If you are a Chamber Member, your registration fee is $5 for a table, if you are not a Chamber Member but would still like to participate, your registration fee is $15.
July 9th we will be hosting our newest fundraiser, a Glow Golf Tournament at Spreading Antlers. Teams of 2 can get registered at the Chamber by giving Val a call or stopping by to complete the paperwork in person. Registration costs $250 per team and will include a meal in-between rounds. There will be various hole games and prizes, and we are lucky enough to have some great sponsors for this event. We hope to see you there!
The Sci-Fi Fantasy Expo has been postponed to the fall, more info on the new date is to come.
I hope everyone will continue to enjoy these monthly updates from us, and as always, if you want more information about Chamber businesses and Chamber-hosted events, please follow us on Facebook at Lamar Chamber, or text @lamarchcom to 81010 to receive regular updates and notifications from us.
If you want anything from your business or organization featured in Chamber Chatter each month, please reach out to our office at 719-336-4379 or lamarchamberpresident@gmail.com and we would be happy to accommodate you!”
Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg
Lamar Chamber of Commerce President
109 E Beech St, Lamar, CO 81052
O: 719-336-4379 | C: 719-688-0184
