Camp Amache Open House for July 2nd
Russ Baldwin | Jun 20, 2022 | Comments 0
The DU Amache Project invites the public to join them for an open house on Saturday, July 2nd for a day of historical and educational projects.
The University of Denver (DU) Amache project focuses on researching, interpreting and preserving the tangible history of Amache, one of the WW-II-era Japanese-American incarceration camps. This summer, the University will lead a month of field research at Amache and the Amache Museum in Granada, CO.
8am to Noon: Watch archaeologists as they uncover the history of Amache, on-site. Tour the area, learn about site survey and watch active excavations.
1pm to 4pm: Visit the Amache Museum in Granada. View the new exhibits and collections at the expanded museum and work with objects in the field lab.
More information about the project is available at: http://portfolio.du.edu/amache
