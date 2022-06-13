Barbara Jean Bauer – September 28, 1935 – May 17, 2022
Jun 13, 2022
The Invitation
Barbara Jean Bauer, known by her friends and family as Bobi, was born September 28, 1935.
I received a call from my best friend, Jesus, on May 17th, and it was an invitation I couldn’t refuse. The assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with my loved ones and a renewed mind. My new mission has taken me to a wonderful place where I can once again do the things I love like sewing, cooking, singing, entertaining and decorating. I stretched out my arms to meet God’s and I accepted his invitation. Everything is so pretty, so fresh, so new!
Don’t be sad for me because I have Met the Master. Hey, that’s a song I used to sing in the Nazarene church and Victoria played the piano. I will be waiting patiently and joyfully to hear Victoria”s voice “Hello my lovely mother” along with A.L’s “My bride”, but their work is not over. When their work is done I too will be stretching out my arms and inviting them to this beautiful, promised land.
