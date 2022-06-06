Angeline Reinert – November 24, 1939 – June 1, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Angeline Reinert will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado with Monsignor Ed Nuñez as celebrant. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Angeline will be held at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Angeline H. (Zerr) Reinert was born on November 24, 1939, in Park, Kansas to Peter and Anna (Heier) Zerr. She passed away on June 1, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 82.
Angeline grew up in Sheridan County, Kansas and graduated from Park High School in 1958. She worked as a nanny/housekeeper for the Breit family who owned and operated Cooper Dry Goods in Hoxie, Kansas.
Angeline was united in marriage to Dennis Reinert on August 26, 1961. They then moved to Colby where Angeline was able to stay home to raise her family and decorate cakes. In 1975, Dennis’ job transferred him to Lamar, Colorado. Angeline began working at St. Francis Credit Union in 1980, now known as Fellowship Credit Union, where she eventually became the manager, retiring in 2006. Angeline enjoyed playing cards, visiting with neighbors, sewing, reading, and fishing. She was avid Denver Bronco fan and was also known to always see the value in everything, which was the reason she never threw anything away. Angeline was a member of the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Craft Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Darryl and James; and brother, Edward Zerr.
Angeline is survived by her husband, Dennis Reinert; children, Anna Hudgins and Wayne (Tonya) Reinert; two brothers, Daniel (Kathleen) Zerr and Henry (Barbara) Zerr; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Anne #1622 or St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
