ARPA Business Update
BUSINESS OPERATIONS – July 2022
ARPA Holds Its Annual Pole Top and Bucket Truck Rescue Safety Training: ARPA member municipalities participated in the annual pole top and bucket truck rescue training in La Junta in June. The annual training brings together approximately 40 personnel from the six ARPA member systems. The training is one of the critical elements for not only electric utility personnel, but for any worker who may work from an aerial device, including personnel in the parks, recreation, and street departments. The training focuses on a rescue situation that may occur at pole top
or in a bucket and includes an emphasis on pre-planning the work.
• know your truck- know how to operate the upper controls (from the bucket) and lower controls from the truck bed. Know the weight limits for
the equipment including weight of the workers and tools on board;
• emergency communications, designate ahead of time if there is an emergency who will call 911, and always know your location.
The Rescue:
• assessing the situation, is the equipment clear of power lines and other obstructions; what are the conditions on the pole top;
• performing the rescue, how to conduct the rescue in a safe manner to both the rescuing party and the injured;
• Time is of the essence, be ready, willing, and able to put your training into practice if a rescue situation occurs.
ARPA sponsors this training annually, as well as funding various hotline schools and other training activities for the ARPA member’s workers who keep the lights on in a safe and professional manner. A big thanks to La Junta Municipal Utilities for hosting the training and providing the instructor, Ryan Salazar- much appreciated!!
Summary of May 2022 Financial and Operating Statements: During the month of May, revenue from power sales were better than budget by 4.8% and total cost of goods sold were under budget by 2.5%. Net Revenues from Operations for the month were $418,889. Year to Date revenues from power sales are right on budget and cost of goods sold are 3.4% under budget. Net revenues YTD are $3,161,048. Member Energy sales for May were 3.3% better than budget. Member Sales YTD are just better than budget 0.38% and approximately 1.7% better than 2021. Wind generation was 11% of the power supply resources for May.
Next ARPA Meeting: The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, August 25, 2022. The meeting will be held in La Junta at the Otero Junior College Student Center, 2001 San Juan. The meeting notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Public Notices and will also be posted in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board meetings are open to the public.
