Spirit of America Comes to Lamar Days, 2022
Russ Baldwin | May 16, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce roles out the red carpet for residents and visitors alike for the 2022 Lamar Days Festivities this weekend.
The kick-off BBQ begins at 10:30am on Friday, May 20th at the Chamber offices on Beech Street. Visitors can also get a look at the new Tesla, Fast-Charge stations directly south of the train engine which were recently installed and check out the vendor’s booths or sample some food offerings later that day.
The annual No-booze Cruise welcomes all drivers to get in line Friday evening at Sonic Drive-In by 6pm for the fund-raising, hot-rod cruise around town. Proceeds help fund the Lamar Fire Department’s annual July 4th fireworks display. There’ll be entertainment downtown that evening with the chamber’s beer garden from 6-10pm, a DJ will be spinning the discs for the street dance and a cornhole tournament will be underway. Sidewalk sales will be held through the day.
The Lamar Eagles are hosting the traditional Lamar Lions pancake breakfast Saturday morning, May 21st from 6am to 9am. Parade entries should begin to assemble on East Olive Street at the Safeway parking lot by 9am for the 10am start. The parade route heads south on Second Street and continues to Cedar to Willow Creek Park and crosses the bridge at the Pike Monument. Vendors will line Rotary Way through the park and visitors can view the displays, shop at the stands, grab some food and view all the entries in the famous Rod Run Car Show from 8am to 4pm. The Lamar Rotary Duck Dash will begin at 12:30 along the creek through the park.
The Lamar Chamber is available for questions or vendor or parade registrations at 336-43749.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Lamar Chamber of Commerce • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: