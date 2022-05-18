Quilt of Valor Foundation Recognizes Freouf and Harris
Members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded Henry Freouf of Lamar, CO a quilt to thank him, honor him and comfort him for his service to the United States of America.
Henry Freouf enlisted in the US Navy in 1955. He served aboard the USS Seaverling, Boxer, and Toledo CA-133.
While serving the United States of America during the course of the Vietnam War, Mr. Feouf crossed the equator three times and was in charge of damage control aboard the ships. Sadly, while Mr. Freouf was aboard the USS Boxer, he was exposed to radiation from the atomic bombs and missiles the ship was transporting.
Henry and Kelly reside in Lamar. Henry is married to Kelly Crabtree of Lamar. They have a daughter Cari in Arizona and son Jason of Bristol. Jason serves Prowers County as a deputy sheriff.
Members of Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded Mr. Freouf a quilt on November 11th, 2021 to thank him for his service and honor him for his Valor. During the Vietnam War, over 58,000 military gave their lives to preserve freedom.
Members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded Mr. Robert Harris a quilt to thank him, honor him and comfort him for his service to the United States of America.
Mr. Robert Harris joined the Army Medical in WWII when he was 18 years old in 1944. He served in France, missing D Day but was on the ground serving our country in the Battle of the Bulge as a combat medic. He faithfully served until the end of the war in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946. He and his wife Marlys are the parents of one son Buck. Marlys passed away in 2020 and Buck passed away in 2021. Mr. Harris is pictured here with his son Buck and US Marine Veteran Ethan Harris. Members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded Mr. Harris a quilt on November 11, 2021 to honor him for his Valor on the battlefield and thank him for his service. Mr. Harris resides in the family home.
Over 405,000 US Military gave their lives for freedom in WWII.
