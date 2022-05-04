Prowers County Hospital District Board of Director Election Results
Russ Baldwin | May 04, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, CO) May 4, 2022 – The Prowers County Hospital District Board of Director Election was conducted on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. “Unofficial” results are in as we wait for the absentee ballots associated with the Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). These ballots must be received by May 11th. An “official” count on ballots received will be published as soon as that process is complete.
The terms of office for three (3) of the current Board members are set to expire in May 2022. There are two (2) Director seats available for serving a term of three (3) years each and one Director seat available for serving a term of one (1) year.
Only one (1) candidate submitted a self-nomination form to serve in the one (1) year term. That candidate is Norman L. Arends. No election was required for this Director seat as he was running unopposed. There were eight (8) candidates running to serve in the two (2) three-year seats.
Unofficial results of the election for the two (2) three-year terms are as follows:
- Scott Reed 656
- Joe Spitz 525
- Richard Robbins 514
- Kristin Kee 393
- Jason Whisenand 381
- Kelli Gaines 342
- Robert “Jay” Brooke 335
- Donnita King 104
Thank you, candidates, for submitting a self-nomination form to run in our May 2022 Board of Director Election. Your interest in the hospital and desire to learn more about our organization is greatly appreciated.
The final vote results will be published next week. All election winners will be contacted following that final result to coordinate and communicate the process to be utilized for administering your Oath of Office. This will be administered during the Prowers County Hospital District d/b/a Prowers Medical Center Annual meeting on May 25, 2022.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Elections • Events • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Politics • The Journal Alert
About the Author: