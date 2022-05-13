PMC Board Election Results Made Official
Russ Baldwin | May 13, 2022 | Comments 0
The results from the May 3rd Prowers Medical Center, Board of Directors meeting are official, according to a press release from Miranda Fisher, Designated Election Officer at the hospital. Unofficial results were available the day following the election, but were not final until absentee ballots were received and certified by May 11th.
Norman Arends was a self-nominating candidate for the open, one-year term and ran unopposed. Eight candidates contested for the remaining two seats on the board which come with three-year terms. Scott Reed and Joe Spitz received the most ballots and will be sworn into office, along with Arends during the PMC, May 25th annual board meeting.
