Manuel Juarez – August 31, 1953 – April 30, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Manuel Juarez will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, CO. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Manuel will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Manuel Juarez Giron was born on August 31, 1953, in Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico to Luis and Marciana (Giron) Juarez. He passed away unexpectedly, on April 30, 2022, at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 68.
Manuel moved to Southeast Colorado in 1972 to work as a farm laborer. He was united in marriage to Maria Estela Salgado Jimenez on October 30, 1972. Manuel was a hardworking, loving, caring, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, loved fishing and baseball, and was a Colorado Rockies fan. Manuel was adored by his family and all who knew him and has left behind a legacy that will live on forever.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Maria Estela Juarez of Holly, Colorado; children, Jesus Manuel (Sylvia) Juarez of Holly, Colorado, Seferino (Victoria) Juarez of Sharon Springs, Kansas, Ramona (Juan Antonio) Moreno of Holly, Colorado, Juan Antonio Juarez of Holly, Colorado, and Guadalupe (Jaime) Garrido of Holly, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Jesse (Jackie) Juarez of Canon City, Colorado, Jasinto (Pamela) Juarez of Indiana, Jose Luis Juarez of Canon City, Colorado, Adolfo (Helen) Juarez of Granada, Colorado; sisters, Irene (Ramon) Molina of Holly, Colorado, Olivia (Andres) Ramos of Holly, Colorado, Teresa (Candelario) Chaparro of Holly, Colorado; sister-in-law, Margarita Juarez of McClave, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Andres Juarez.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052.
