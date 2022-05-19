LCC’s New CTE Building to Open for Classes Beginning Fall Semester
Russ Baldwin | May 19, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo.) – The long-awaited and state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building at Lamar Community College (LCC) will be ready for classes this Fall Semester 2022.
The CTE Building measures 10,000 square feet, is located just south of the Bowman Building, and will be home to Construction Trades, Precision Agriculture and Renewable Energy. It comprises of two large bay areas, a classroom, restrooms and a lobby.
Chad DeBono, LCC Vice President of Enrollment Services, feels the new CTE Building will bring new energy to LCC’s campus.
“Everyone at LCC is really excited about what this building will bring to these programs,” said DeBono.
A triumphant ribbon-cutting was held during LCC’s Lopes Day on April 14 for the nearly $2 million project, which was completed in November 2021. Architectural firm Hall Architect designed the building, with TCC Contractors as the main contractor.
Fall semester classes at LCC begin Monday, August 22.
