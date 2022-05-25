Lamar Utility Board Updated on Ft Lyon Power Feed
Russ Baldwin | May 25, 2022 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, told the Lamar Utilities Board, a power feed to the burn area in Ft. Lyon was discontinued on Wednesday, May 11th due to a wildfire in that area which began on Pail 12th. The fire, he said, burned 4 – 55 foot, class 1 wooden poles and four crossarms on 2 – 70 foot steel poles in the wetland area. All the needed repairs have been completed and the Las Animas/Ft Lyon system is back on the Black Hills’ power system.
The wind turbine crews completed the semi-annual maintenance program on all five wind turbines. The light plant is monitoring the T-3 turbine’s generator main bearing that is displaying excessive vibration. The plant had requested a replacement quote from Renew Energy, but in the absence of a timely reply opted to place the order for $20,993.80 with Integrated Power Services. This is the only turbine that still has the original generator main bearing.
The Lamar Utilities Board approved purchase orders totaling $739,620.46 of which $730,511 required board approval. This included $185,947 for a small bucket truck, a budgeted item and $418,888 for Pole Mount and Pat Mount Transformers as well as $80,000 for swamp buggies rentals needed to access the burn area near Ft. Lyon for repairs to damaged equipment. Purchase orders amounting to $829,931.16 were paid for the month of April.
The financial report for April shows cash is up $13,278 from March and accounts receivable decreased by $47,837. The total operating revenue for the month is $1,053,803 and operating costs is $997,656 for gross operating income of $56,148 and when non-operating revenues are taken into consideration, there is a net loss for the month of $109,741. When compared to 2021, revenues from retail sales are down approximately $30,663 or 1% comparing April 2021 to 2022 and overall operating expenses are up approximately $109,969 or 3% resulting in a net loss of $101,805 for the year.
The board accepted the low bid of $15,743.52 from McWane Company for four, 55-foot steel poles for stock inventory. Estimated delivery time is between 20-23 weeks.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Environment • Featured • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: