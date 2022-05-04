Lamar Community College Weekend of Celebrations
Russ Baldwin | May 04, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo.) – Lamar Community College students will have plenty to celebrate on May 6 and 7.
First, LCC will formally recognize the accomplishments of their Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing students with a Nurse Pinning ceremony on Friday, May 6 in the Wellness Center at 10 a.m.
Livestream for the Nurse Pinning can be found here: https://youtu.be/blggaxSJ6QU
Antelope Night, LCC’s student awards night, will be held later that day. Friends and families are welcome to attend the in-person event at the Lamar Community Center on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. and enjoy a fully-catered meal while celebrating LCC students’ accomplishments.
The final event of the weekend represents the culmination of the week’s celebrations. LCC’s 83rd Annual Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at the Wellness Center.
Livestream for the Commencement Ceremony can be found here: https://youtu.be/1eVmddbHrNE
This year’s commencement will also be the final LCC commencement for President Dr. Linda Lujan, who is retiring from LCC in late December.
“With this Saturday’s commencement ceremony being my last as LCC president, I have to admit my feelings of pride in our amazing college are overwhelming,” Lujan said. “And if LCC students are any indication, our world is in great hands. I’m excited for what the future holds for them. They will hold a special place in my heart and I will be cheering all of them for years to come.”
Family and friends are also invited to share in the celebration. Also, LCC commencement attendees are encouraged to share their pride by using the hashtag #LopesGrad. LCC will share your images from our social media accounts.
What: LCC Nurse Pinning
When: Saturday, May 6, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Wellness Center located inside Lopes Gymnasium
What: Antelope Night
When: Saturday, May 6, 2022
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Lamar Community Center
What: LCC Commencement
When: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Wellness Center located inside Lopes Gymnasium
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School
