Lamar Chamber Chatter, Spring Events
Russ Baldwin | May 27, 2022 | Comments 0
“In taking my first opportunity as Lamar Chamber President to restart the Chamber Chatter, I hope that this will be helpful and informative from month to month as we move forward. I feel it is important for us to continue getting the word out about all the exciting things we are doing!
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board was so happy with the Lamar Days turnout, and even though the weather didn’t quite cooperate the way we had hoped, we are so thankful for the community showing their support! We would like to give a special thank you to Advantage Treatment Center, Chad & Kate Krug, the City of Lamar, County Commissioner Ron Cook (and the Rod Run), Darren & Amber Robbins, Gary Melcher, Jason & Haley Reedy, Jim & Heather Ramsay, People’s Credit Union, Sutphin Cattle, TBK Bank, and Ty Harmon for their help in volunteering and sponsoring our events! Without you, Lamar Days would not have been possible!
In the aftermath of Lamar Days, the Chamber still has lots of great things coming down the pipeline for this summer, and we want to get the word out!
We are planning a Job Fair for June, date pending, at the Lamar Community Building. This event is open to any community businesses that are hiring, whether they are Chamber members or not. Registration fees will run $15 for Non-Chamber Members, and $5 for Members. Folks will have the opportunity to set up their tables with information and brochures, or to interview and hire on the spot, the choice is up to them! Keep an eye on our social media for more information on the official date.
The Chamber is also in the middle of planning two new summer events, a Farmer’s Market, slated to start for its first weekend, June 18th (8am-1pm), and run on every third Saturday of the month through September, and a Glow Golf Tournament, set for July 9th.
For the Farmer’s Market, we will be taking registrations for fresh produce vendors, homemade goods vendors, food trucks, and even garage sales! We hope to entice any and all to participate and would encourage our Main Street businesses to participate with sidewalk sales as well! We would also like to thank Morgan Alba and Mathew Biszak for their help in facilitating some great contacts for us through this process!
For the Glow Golf Tournament at Spreading Antlers Golf Course, we will be hosting a 2-person scramble at $250 per team, set to tee off the first round (in the daytime) at 4pm. A meal will be provided in between rounds as Chamber Board Members set up the “glow”. We are currently accepting team registrations and hole sponsorships.
We are very excited to be adding these new options for our community members, and hope that the turnout shows it!
Some other events the chamber board will be helping with include Bike to Work Day, Police Night Out, and the Sci-Fi Fantasy Expo. If you have an event or idea you are interested in bringing to the Chamber, feel free to attend one of our meetings, give us a call at 719-336-4379, or email lamarchamberpresident@gmail.com!”
Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg
Lamar Chamber of Commerce President
109 E Beech St, Lamar, CO 81052
O: 719-336-4379 | C: 719-688-0184
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: